Dr. Jeffrey Gold, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Gold works at
Starrwood Home Training3425 Starr Rd Ste A, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 549-0208
Michigan Kidney Consultants PC1886 W Auburn Rd Ste 400, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 288-9340
Fresenius Kidney Care-berkley2624 11 Mile Rd, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 964-0660
Michigan Kidney Consultants P C4600 Investment Dr Ste 290, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Gold took the time to speak to me not as just patient, but as a person. He took the time to explain everything to me and made me feel at ease. After so many other doctors had dismissed me over the past six months, Dr. Gold actually listened to me and my concerns. I would highly recommend Dr. Gold to any patient who is experiencing issues with their kidneys.
About Dr. Jeffrey Gold, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1508804386
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.