Dr. Jeffrey Gold, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Suburban Heart Group - Union1000 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 107, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 964-7333
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (866) 475-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I’m a patient of Dr Jeffrey Gold for approximately 16 years. I have a very high regard for him, as I find he’s very knowledgeable in his profession. He is courteous, answers any questions you may have & explains thoroughly. I feel very confident in Dr Gold’s advise & I have a lot of faith in him in taking care of my health. The staff is friendly, courteous & are accommodating with making appointments. I recommend Dr Gold very highly without hesitation, to anyone that needs a cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1104884659
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
