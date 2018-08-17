See All Ophthalmologists in Hamden, CT
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. Gold works at Liberty Vision in Hamden, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Liberty Vision
    2440 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 281-5745

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Epi-LASIK Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 17, 2018
    He knows his trade well
    Joan in Meriden, CT — Aug 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Gold, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Gold, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013956010
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Brook Army Med Center
    Internship
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Kenyon College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

