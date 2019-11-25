See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They completed their residency with University of Chicago Hosps

Dr. Glass works at Jeffrey J Glass MD in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Madeleine Neems MD LLC
    1770 1st St Ste 300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 433-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 25, 2019
    Amazing dr. That takes time with patients. Very warm and receiving. Office staff exceptional highly recommended
    LINDA BURDEEN — Nov 25, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760443261
    Residency
    • University of Chicago Hosps
