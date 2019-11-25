Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- IL
- Highland Park
- Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They completed their residency with University of Chicago Hosps
Dr. Glass works at
Locations
-
1
Madeleine Neems MD LLC1770 1st St Ste 300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 433-1800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Non-Neonatal Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin K Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Glass?
Amazing dr. That takes time with patients. Very warm and receiving. Office staff exceptional highly recommended
About Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1760443261
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glass works at
Dr. Glass speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.