Dr. Jeffrey Glaser, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Jeffrey Glaser, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Glaser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake St Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Glaser works at
Locations
Specialists in Urology10890 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lake St Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 561-6710
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Glaser and staff are always friendly and relaxed. This can help with treatment and some procedures we have to endure in Urology. Dr Glaser decided to do a biopsy on my prostate even though the PSA numbers were low. The PSA indicator had elevated and Dr Glaser was concerned. Turned out it was worth the pain endured with the prostate biopsy. I had stage 3 prostate cancer. After 45 IMRT sessions I am currently cancer free. Dr Glaser saved my life.
About Dr. Jeffrey Glaser, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University Ill Michael Reese
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Glaser works at
