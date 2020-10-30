See All Urologists in Lake St Louis, MO
Dr. Jeffrey Glaser, MD

Urology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Glaser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake St Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Glaser works at SPECIALISTS IN UROLOGY in Lake St Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialists in Urology
    10890 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lake St Louis, MO 63367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 561-6710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 30, 2020
    Dr Glaser and staff are always friendly and relaxed. This can help with treatment and some procedures we have to endure in Urology. Dr Glaser decided to do a biopsy on my prostate even though the PSA numbers were low. The PSA indicator had elevated and Dr Glaser was concerned. Turned out it was worth the pain endured with the prostate biopsy. I had stage 3 prostate cancer. After 45 IMRT sessions I am currently cancer free. Dr Glaser saved my life.
    Prostate Cancer Stage 3 — Oct 30, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Glaser, MD

    • Urology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679556401
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • University Ill Michael Reese
    • Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Glaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glaser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glaser works at SPECIALISTS IN UROLOGY in Lake St Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Glaser’s profile.

    Dr. Glaser has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glaser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaser.

