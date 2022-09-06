Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Giuliani, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Giuliani works at Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Ashburn, VA and Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.