Dr. Jeffrey Gittins, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (62)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gittins, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Gittins works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoNeuro New Albany
    OrthoNeuro New Albany
5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054
(614) 890-6555
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoNeuro Pickerington
    OrthoNeuro Pickerington
1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147
(614) 890-6555
  3. 3
    OrthoNeuro Westerville
    OrthoNeuro Westerville
70 S Cleveland Ave Ste Aa, Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 890-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coshocton Regional Medical Center
  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 18, 2022
    I went to Dr Gittens because OrthoNeuro is the best foot and ankle place around. I found him down to earth, he doesn't waste words or a patient's time by sugarcoating the problem. This is my 3rd bunion surgery, and honestly he said to me that if the first two doctors had done it correctly the first time all of this could have been avoided. The entire staff was wonderful especially Kirby who is the best guy around for taking care of patients and making them feel comfortable. I had my surgery at New Albany which was a great hospital and my follow up appointments have been in Pickerington which is a terrific location with a great staff. I wouldn't bother going anywhere else than OrthoNeuro for any foot and ankle problems. They are terrific!
    Betsy Randle — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Gittins, DO

    Orthopedic Surgery
    28 years of experience
    English
    1225012719
    Education & Certifications

    Roger Mann MD, Fellowship in Adult Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Doctor's Hospital
    At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Gittins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gittins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gittins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gittins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gittins has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gittins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Gittins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gittins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gittins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gittins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

