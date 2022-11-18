Dr. Jeffrey Gittins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gittins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gittins, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Gittins, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Gittins works at
Locations
OrthoNeuro New Albany5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 890-6555Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoNeuro Pickerington1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 890-6555
OrthoNeuro Westerville70 S Cleveland Ave Ste Aa, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Coshocton Regional Medical Center
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Gittens because OrthoNeuro is the best foot and ankle place around. I found him down to earth, he doesn’t waste words or a patient’s time by sugarcoating the problem. This is my 3rd bunion surgery, and honestly he said to me that if the first two doctors had done it correctly the first time all of this could have been avoided. The entire staff was wonderful especially Kirby who is the best guy around for taking care of patients and making them feel comfortable. I had my surgery at New Albany which was a great hospital and my follow up appointments have been in Pickerington which is a terrific location with a great staff. I wouldn’t bother going anywhere else than OrthoNeuro for any foot and ankle problems. They are terrific!
About Dr. Jeffrey Gittins, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225012719
Education & Certifications
- Roger Mann MD, Fellowship in Adult Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgery
- Doctor's Hospital
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gittins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gittins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gittins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gittins has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gittins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Gittins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gittins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gittins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gittins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.