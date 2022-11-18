Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gittins, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Gittins works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.