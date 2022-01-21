Dr. Jeffrey Gitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gitt, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Gitt, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Gitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey S Gitt DO PC3805 E Bell Rd Ste 2400, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 482-2116
-
2
North Valley Neurology and Sleep3815 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 482-2116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gitt?
I have been a patient of Dr. Gitt for at least 10 years. Each time I have an appointment, I have been greeted as a patient AND a friend. I had my latest appointment on 20 January 2022. During the visit, I related a new issue that had cropped up earlier in the month. He asked specific questions, and showed he heard me, and spoke to me not at me. His demeanor and knowledge are beyond reproach. I would highly recommend Dr. Gitt for anyone who is in need of a neurologist. Oh, by the way, the staff at the office are great too!
About Dr. Jeffrey Gitt, DO
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831370741
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gitt works at
Dr. Gitt speaks Spanish.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Gitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.