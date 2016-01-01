Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gilbert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Gilbert works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Oak Ridge, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.