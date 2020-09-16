See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Gibson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gibson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health Science University - Hand Surgery

Dr. Gibson works at Miami Feet in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jeffrey J Gibson MD
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 403, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 858-1986

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 16, 2020
    Dr. Gibson is such a talented knowledgeable surgeon. He removed a very large lipoma from my right upper arm & I am so pleased with the results. My incision looks amazing. You can barely see it & it’s only been 5 weeks. He really is the best dr. I went to 9 other consults with Miami plastic surgeons & general surgeons and was very scared to have them work on my arm. I feel so lucky to have found Dr. Gibson!!!! The girls in his office are very nice too! It was a great experience from start to finish!! Highly recommend!!
    Sherrie — Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Gibson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689650079
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health Science University - Hand Surgery
    Residency
    • Temple University - Plastic Surgery
    Internship
    • University Of California - Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

