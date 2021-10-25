See All Cardiologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Jeffrey Geske, MD

Cardiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Geske, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Geske works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester - Cardiology
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 218-8044

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Oct 25, 2021
I have never had a doctor spend more time with me than Dr. Geske. He is analytical yet connects emotionally with me; he treats me as the most important person, and is extremely thorough. I live in Kansas City and will from now on plan my annual Cardiology visits to the Mayo Clinic because I was so impressed with him! Its worth the 6 hour drive and overnight stay to meet with him. As an example, following my open heart surgery I spent 70 minutes with Dr. Geske and about 10 minutes with my Cardiologist at home.
Tom — Oct 25, 2021
About Dr. Jeffrey Geske, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1689878746
Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
  • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
  • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
  • Mayo Medical School
  • Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Geske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Geske has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Geske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Geske works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Geske’s profile.

Dr. Geske has seen patients for Pericardial Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Geske. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geske.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

