Overview

Dr. Jeffrey German, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. German works at Healthplex Family Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.