Dr. Jeffrey Gerken, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Gerken, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Dr. Gerken works at
Locations
Botsford Surgical Group28080 Grand River Ave Ste 208N, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-8030
Beaumont Hospital-farmington Hills28050 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-8000
Mika & Mika PC10415 Grand River Rd Ste 100, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (248) 471-8030
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 471-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Surgeon. Very compassionate. He explains the surgery well so you are well informed. Answers questions. Would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Gerken, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1851504203
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerken has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerken has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.