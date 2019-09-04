Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gerken, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Gerken works at Oakland Surgical Specialists in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.