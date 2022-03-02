Dr. Jeffrey George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey George, MD
Dr. Jeffrey George, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their residency with University Of Alabama Birmingham Hospital
Southern Cancer Center PC3719 Dauphin St Fl 5, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 625-6896
The Breast Center At Providence Hospital- Ascension6701 Airport Blvd Bldg B, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 625-6896
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He's absolutely the best.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- University Of Alabama Birmingham Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Hematology
Dr. George has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
