Dr. Jeffrey Gelfand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelfand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gelfand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Gelfand, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Gelfand works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 268-8862Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Ortho and Sports Medicine Center4175 N Hanson Ct Ste 301, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (410) 268-8862
-
3
Orthopedic and Sports Medcn Center8638 Veterans Hwy, Millersville, MD 21108 Directions (410) 729-4878
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelfand?
It was seamless. Professional, competent and caring.
About Dr. Jeffrey Gelfand, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790787851
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelfand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelfand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelfand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelfand works at
Dr. Gelfand has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelfand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelfand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelfand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelfand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelfand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.