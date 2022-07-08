Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gelfand, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Gelfand works at Luminis Health in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD and Millersville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.