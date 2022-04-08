See All Neurologists in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Gelblum, MD

Neurology
4.5 (70)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gelblum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They completed their residency with University of Miami Hospital

Dr. Gelblum works at Miami Spine Specialists in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mt Sinai Neurology
    4308 Alton Rd Ste 830, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 936-9393
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Aventura Neurologic Associates
    2801 NE 213th St Ste 1004, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 936-9393
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tension Headache
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tension Headache

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 08, 2022
    I recently had a brain scan with doctor Gelblum his tech that gave the test was great he explained everything and had no problems. Doctor Gelblum went over the test and was very professional.
    — Apr 08, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Gelblum, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124057898
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Gelblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gelblum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gelblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gelblum has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelblum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelblum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelblum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

