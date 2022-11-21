Dr. Jeffrey Gehret, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gehret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gehret, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Gehret, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Christiana Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gehret works at
Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics925 Chestnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 321-9999
Rothman Orthopaedics - Malvern650 Carnegie Blvd Ste 220A, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (800) 764-9183
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Christiana Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gehret called for an MRI after I discussed a recurring pain. I didn't realize the severity at the time but he found out exactly what was causing the chronic pain and scheduled an epidural. The pain I had been living with for over a year was gone that night. What an outstanding provider. To be free from a pain where I sometimes could not even turn my head was a thrill to say the least. It was not my first visit and won't be my last. Dr. Gehret is professional and has a very winning way about him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Gehret, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
