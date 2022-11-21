See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jeffrey Gehret, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (114)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gehret, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Christiana Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gehret works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Malvern, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Rothman Orthopaedics
    925 Chestnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 321-9999
    Rothman Orthopaedics - Malvern
    650 Carnegie Blvd Ste 220A, Malvern, PA 19355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 764-9183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital
  • Christiana Hospital
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 21, 2022
    Dr. Gehret called for an MRI after I discussed a recurring pain. I didn't realize the severity at the time but he found out exactly what was causing the chronic pain and scheduled an epidural. The pain I had been living with for over a year was gone that night. What an outstanding provider. To be free from a pain where I sometimes could not even turn my head was a thrill to say the least. It was not my first visit and won't be my last. Dr. Gehret is professional and has a very winning way about him.
    Joyce P. — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Gehret, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1699895839
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
