Dr. Jeffrey Gatz, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Gatz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Gatz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Gatz works at
Chicago Heart and Vascular Consultants, Ltd2421 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 462-4167
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Northwest Health- Porter
- St. Mary Medical Center
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr Gatz has been taking care of all of my children for almost 18 years. He is kind and compassionate towards patients and their parents. Dr Gatz practices conservative treatment and testing.
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1609868207
- Indiana University
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Michigan State University
Dr. Gatz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gatz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gatz works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.