Dr. Jeffrey Gatz, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Gatz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Gatz works at Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Chicago Heart and Vascular Consultants, Ltd
    2421 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Franciscan Health Michigan City
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer
  • Northwest Health- Porter
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 18, 2020
    Dr Gatz has been taking care of all of my children for almost 18 years. He is kind and compassionate towards patients and their parents. Dr Gatz practices conservative treatment and testing.
    • Pediatrics
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609868207
    • Indiana University
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Michigan State University
