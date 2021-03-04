Dr. Jeffrey Garris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Garris, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Garris, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Arden, NC. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Garris works at
Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville15 Skyland Inn Dr, Arden, NC 28704 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Shield of California
- Broadspire
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthgram
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garris?
Dr. Garris has treated me through Prisma Health in Greenville, SC, and in his Arden, NC, practice. He is the only doctor who has successfully treated me for complex medical issues and I have had nothing but very positive experiences while in his care. I unhesitatingly recommend Dr. Garris.
About Dr. Jeffrey Garris, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1295842029
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garris works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.