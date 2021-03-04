See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Arden, NC
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Garris, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Arden, NC. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.

Dr. Garris works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at South Asheville in Arden, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville
    15 Skyland Inn Dr, Arden, NC 28704

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse
Abdominal Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Mar 04, 2021
    Dr. Garris has treated me through Prisma Health in Greenville, SC, and in his Arden, NC, practice. He is the only doctor who has successfully treated me for complex medical issues and I have had nothing but very positive experiences while in his care. I unhesitatingly recommend Dr. Garris.
    S Leineweber — Mar 04, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Garris, MD

    Gynecology
    English
    1295842029
    Education & Certifications

    Tulane University School Of Med
    Wake Forest University School of Medicine
