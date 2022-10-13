Dr. Jeffrey Garelick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garelick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Garelick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Garelick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Garelick works at
Locations
Jeffrey H Garelick MD3401 Pga Blvd Ste 500, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 659-6543Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches2001 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 659-6543Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit with Dr. Garelick. Understanding and caring doctor who listens and explains what steps to take to find the solution to one's health needs. My husband and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Garelick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669661633
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Cornell University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garelick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garelick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garelick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garelick works at
Dr. Garelick has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garelick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garelick speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Garelick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garelick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garelick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garelick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.