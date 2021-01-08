Dr. Jeffrey Gaitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gaitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Gaitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Gaitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey P. Gaitz M.d. PA1740 W 27th St Ste 206, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 861-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaitz?
Good people
About Dr. Jeffrey Gaitz, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922044510
Education & Certifications
- OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaitz works at
Dr. Gaitz speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.