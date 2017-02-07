Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Fuller, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.



Dr. Fuller works at Champaign Dental Group in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.