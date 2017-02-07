Dr. Jeffrey Fuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Fuller, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Fuller, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.
Locations
Jeffrey J. Fuller MD PC250 State Farm Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 943-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to discuss my condition and he was very pleasant. Nice staff too.
About Dr. Jeffrey Fuller, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Iowa U Hosps & Clins
- Medical Coll Ga
- Baptist Medical Center
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Brigham Young University
Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuller has seen patients for Trichiasis, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fuller speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
