Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Fronza, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterological Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fronza works at Northwestern Surgical Assocs in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.