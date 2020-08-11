Dr. Jeffrey Friedrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Friedrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Friedrich, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Friedrich works at
Locations
Main Hospital325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hand, Elbow & Shoulder Center at Harborview908 Jefferson St Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedrich?
Wonderful doctor! He has been treating our daughter for the last several months with a wrist injury. He is easy going, so friendly, always happy to answer questions and explain thing in great detail.
About Dr. Jeffrey Friedrich, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114936473
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Friedrich using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Friedrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedrich works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.