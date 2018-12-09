Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
UF Health Bariatric Surgery Center - Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-0535Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Wonderful Bariactric Doctor, Great Bedside manners manners and he listens to his patients, and shows he cares about them. He now is in Gainesville FL, and that's where he done my Gastric Bypass at Shands Hospital. And I am Thankful I Chose him and he accepted me. Love You Dr. Jeffery Friedman!! I would Recommend Dr. Friedman, He is One Of The Best.
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Sacred Heart Hospital
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- General Surgery
