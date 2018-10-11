Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newtown, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
MDVIP - Newtown, Connecticut153 S Main St, Newtown, CT 06470 Directions (203) 693-4780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedman is very caring and is taking care of us for past few years. He is very thorough and is willing to spend time to help you understand the problem and guides us thru to help ourselves keep fit. Very good Doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023048899
Education & Certifications
- DANBURY HOSPITAL
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Friedman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.