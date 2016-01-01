Dr. Jeffrey Fried, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fried is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Fried, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Southern Primary Care6501 Peake Rd Ste 400, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 477-0966Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Fried has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fried accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fried. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fried.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fried, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fried appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.