Dr. Freyder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Freyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Freyder, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX.
Dr. Freyder works at
Locations
ProCare Orthopedic Clinic, Odessa, TX8050 E Highway 191 Ste 210, Odessa, TX 79765 Directions (432) 640-6446
Stanocola Home Health16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 761-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best! I’m on the road to recovery after a major injury thanks to Dr. Freyder. And he is caring, which matters to me.
About Dr. Jeffrey Freyder, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1174813026
