Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Freilich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Freilich works at Pro Health Care Associates LLP in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.