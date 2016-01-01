Dr. Freihage has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Freihage, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Freihage, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
Northwest Cardiology Associates Sc400 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-5800
Chicago Cardiology Institute Sc804 E Woodfield Rd Ste 300, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 605-9500
Advocate Medical Group Barrington Family Medicine27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 240, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (815) 206-5700
Advocate Good Shepherd Health and Fitness Center Barrington1301 S Barrington Rd, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 882-8448
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Freihage, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1114007234
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Freihage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freihage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freihage works at
Dr. Freihage has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freihage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Freihage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freihage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freihage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freihage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.