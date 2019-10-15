Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Frankel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burien, WA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Frankel works at David C. Reed, MD in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.