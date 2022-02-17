See All Gastroenterologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD

Gastroenterology
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Frank works at The Group for Women in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO and Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Office
    1444 S Potomac St Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 861-0808
  2. 2
    Denver Endoscopy Center
    8155 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 861-0808
  3. 3
    Lakewood Office and Endoscopy Center
    13952 Denver West Pkwy Bldg 53, Lakewood, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 861-0808
  4. 4
    New West Physicians Specialty Clinic
    1536 Cole Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 716-8027

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Wireless pH Testing
Diarrhea
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Wireless pH Testing

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis E Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 17, 2022
    I thought Dr. Frank was a great doctor. He took the time to listen to my concerns, talk me through some choices as far as diagnosis, and is following up with a procedure. He was extremely nice and caring.
    Robyn — Feb 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Frank, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619922424
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic (Rochester)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colorado College
    Undergraduate School

