Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Fowler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Fowler works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.