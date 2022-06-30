Dr. Jeffrey Fowler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Fowler, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Fowler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Fowler works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates P.s1135 116th Ave NE Ste 600, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-2656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Overlake Anticoagulation Clinic1740 NW Maple St Ste 207, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 454-2656
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Gallagher Basset
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Washington State
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Preferred Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fowler?
Every visit I've had with him has had positive results. He listens carefully and when appropriate, he disagrees politely and provides his reasons. This encourages patients to pay attention to what he says and act on his advice.
About Dr. Jeffrey Fowler, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1215992359
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fowler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fowler works at
Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.