Dr. Jeffrey Foster, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (859)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Foster, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Helena, MT. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health and Sciences University.

Dr. Foster works at Helena Orthodontics in Helena, MT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Helena Orthodontics Pllc
    900 N Last Chance Gulch Ste 101, Helena, MT 59601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 312-2919

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Dental Brace
Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Dental Brace

Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Overbite
Retainers Chevron Icon
Two-Phase Orthodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 859 ratings
Patient Ratings (859)
5 Star
(810)
4 Star
(38)
3 Star
(10)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jeffrey Foster, DMD

Specialties
  • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386835700
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Oregon Health and Sciences University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Foster, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Foster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Foster works at Helena Orthodontics in Helena, MT. View the full address on Dr. Foster’s profile.

859 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

