Dr. Jeffrey Florman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Florman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Florman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mainegeneral Medical Center and Mid Coast Hospital.
Dr. Florman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maine Neurosurgery49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
- 2 92 Campus Dr Fl 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
- Mid Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Florman?
Amazing doctor. Appropriately hesitant to offer surgery. I appreciate he discouraged me from surgery and I am doing great. Great reputation.
About Dr. Jeffrey Florman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1306886130
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Florman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Florman works at
Dr. Florman has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Florman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Florman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.