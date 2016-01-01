Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Finkelstein, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Finkelstein works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.