Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Fink, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Fink works at Plastic Surgery Group Rochester in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.