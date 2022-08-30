Dr. Jeffrey Fink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Fink, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Fink, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Fink works at
Locations
Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester LLC360 Linden Oaks Ste 310, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 922-5840
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fink is an excellent hand specialist. I was treated with respect and I knew he had my best interest in mind. My surgery went well and Dr Fink was kind and informed me about everything that he was doing. My nurse Rosemary was very kind and compassionate. I was very satisfied with everything.
About Dr. Jeffrey Fink, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841218302
Education & Certifications
- Brown University- Rhode Island Hospital
- Yale University
- University Rochester
- University of Rochester
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.