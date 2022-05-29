Dr. Jeffrey Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Fine, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Fine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas.
Locations
Metroplex ENT & Allergy6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 300, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 253-4280Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoy my visits to Dr. Fine’s office from the very first Appointment with him, I had to see him for A Rectal prolaspe and Hiatal Hernia and few other issues, I have always felt very safe in his care he has always provided Excellent care! Excellent service for me and his staff is very caring and Nice always helpful, Thank you Dr. Fine so much for all you do for me.
About Dr. Jeffrey Fine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Affil Hosps
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Trenton Affil Hosps
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine works at
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Esophagitis, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.