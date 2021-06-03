Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Findling Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.



Dr. Findling Jr works at Mid Atlantic Gynecologic Oncology of Mon Health in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.