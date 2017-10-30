Dr. Ferritto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Ferritto, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Ferritto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Ferritto works at
Locations
Greiner Foot Care3713 S High St, Columbus, OH 43207 Directions (614) 497-3066
Jeffrey M Ferritto DPM235 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 224-3066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Foot Care from Doctor Ferrito and his wonderful staff. Couldn't be more competent, professional and accommodating.
About Dr. Jeffrey Ferritto, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, German
- 1043218506
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ferritto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferritto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferritto works at
Dr. Ferritto speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferritto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferritto.
