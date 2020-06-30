Dr. Jeffrey Ferraro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferraro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ferraro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Ferraro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.

Locations
1
Capital Regional Medical Ctr ER2626 Capital Medical Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 523-3000
2
Injury and Rehab Centers of North Florida LLC2268 WEDNESDAY ST, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 205-0189
3
Jeffrey Ferraro LLC2606 Centennial Pl, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 205-0189
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw him at Capital Regional. He was one of the bright spots of my stay. Great attitude, showed genuine concern for me as a patient. Only wish he saw patients in his practice.
About Dr. Jeffrey Ferraro, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093805186
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferraro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferraro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferraro has seen patients for Delusional Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferraro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferraro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferraro.
