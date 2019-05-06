See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Fernyhough, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Fernyhough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Fernyhough works at Florida Back Institute in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Back Institute
    Florida Back Institute
1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 309, Boca Raton, FL 33496
(561) 988-8988

Hospital Affiliations
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
  Bursitis
  Ataxia
  Gout
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    May 06, 2019
    Excellent physician.... knows his stuff and takes time to explain your problem. Is conservative in approach and does not "push" surgery. He has taken care of my spine problems on and off for the past several years , Family members have also been patients. His PA, Scott Howell, is also very knowledgeable assists with surgeries and administers painless injections in the office. I have recommended Dr. Fernyhough to several people who have been very pleased.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Fernyhough, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    1811183676
    Education & Certifications

    U MD Sch Med
    Yale University School of Medicine
    University of Washington School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Fernyhough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernyhough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernyhough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernyhough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernyhough works at Florida Back Institute in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fernyhough’s profile.

    Dr. Fernyhough has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernyhough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernyhough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernyhough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernyhough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernyhough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

