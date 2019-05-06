Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Fernyhough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Fernyhough works at Florida Back Institute in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.