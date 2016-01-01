Dr. Jeffrey Feola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Feola, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Feola works at
Locations
-
1
University Hospital of Brooklyn450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-1808Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan

About Dr. Jeffrey Feola, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Brown Univ
- Psychiatry
Dr. Feola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Feola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Feola works at

