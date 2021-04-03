Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Feldman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Feldman works at ENT Associates Of Westerly Ltd in Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.