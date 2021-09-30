Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Feinstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Feinstein works at Rheumatology Solutions in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.