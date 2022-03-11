Dr. Jeffrey Feiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Feiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Feiner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Feiner works at
Locations
-
1
Feiner Plastic Surgery2020 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (407) 349-8500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feiner?
Dr. Feiner AND his staff are superb! They are the most caring and compassionate medical providers I have ever experienced in a lot of years and a lot of providers (and I'm a retired MD). Not only is his expertise and professionalism above board but he has an uncommon level of kindness and compassion. I can only give the very highest of all ratings in every division of ratings for him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Feiner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649316837
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feiner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feiner works at
Dr. Feiner has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feiner speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.