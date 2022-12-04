See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Little Falls, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Farnese, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Farnese, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Farnese works at Farnese and Farnese Mds in Little Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farnese and Farnese Mds
    109 NEWARK POMPTON TPKE, Little Falls, NJ 07424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 890-0330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malaise and Fatigue
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 04, 2022
    He is thorough, friendly, and I feel like I’m being well cared for
    Greg — Dec 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Farnese, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Farnese, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730269994
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Englewood Hospital & Medical Center
    Internship
    • Englewood Hosp
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Farnese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farnese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farnese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farnese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farnese works at Farnese and Farnese Mds in Little Falls, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Farnese’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Farnese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farnese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farnese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farnese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

