Dr. Jeffrey Farnese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Farnese, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
Farnese and Farnese Mds109 NEWARK POMPTON TPKE, Little Falls, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 890-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is thorough, friendly, and I feel like I’m being well cared for
About Dr. Jeffrey Farnese, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1730269994
Education & Certifications
- Englewood Hospital & Medical Center
- Englewood Hosp
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farnese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farnese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farnese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Farnese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farnese.
