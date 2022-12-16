Dr. Jeffrey Farma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Farma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Farma, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Moffitt
Dr. Farma works at
Locations
-
1
Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-6900
-
2
Suburban Community Hospital2701 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (888) 369-2427
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farma?
A great surgeon, a compassionate and caring physician, who is highly respected among his peers. He came highly recommended to me by my father's prostate surgeon. In two months my surgery will have been two years ago and I am still cancer free. I have received nothing but great care from Dr. Farma, his staff and everyone else at Fox Chase.
About Dr. Jeffrey Farma, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1417142795
Education & Certifications
- Moffitt
- Temple University Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Tufts U
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farma works at
Dr. Farma has seen patients for Melanoma, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Farma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.