Dr. Jeffrey Falk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Falk, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Falk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Falk works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Michigan Breast Specialist- Grosse Pointe19229 Mack Ave Ste 38, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Directions (313) 647-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Falk?
Dr. Falk was very thorough with a great bedside manner. He answered all my questions and allowed me to make an informed decision for myself. He supported my decision and followed up with me with test results in a timely manner. The office staff went above and beyond
About Dr. Jeffrey Falk, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1700859055
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Pittsburgh
- Willaim Beaumont Hosp
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falk works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Falk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.