Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Falk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Falk works at Michigan Breast Specialists in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.