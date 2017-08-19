Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Everett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Everett works at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.